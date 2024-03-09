KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today said that the coalition’s four state governments dubbed the SG4 — Perlis, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu — can be touted as a model of administrative success to court more votes in the 16th general election.

This, Muhyiddin said, is to ensure the rakyat’s support remains with PN, even after it forms the federal government.

“For me, this is an opportunity for us to prove that PN can govern with excellence. This includes the ability of the four state governments to attract investment, generate state economic growth, provide employment and business opportunities, manage state revenue efficiently and transparently, look after the welfare of the people and preserve the harmony of the multi-racial and religious community,” he said in his opening speech during the PN MPs and Assemblymen Convention 2024 today.

Muhyiddin explained that the current political situation in Malaysia has changed, where the rakyat will reject the government in elections if it does not defend them.

“I sketched out this scenario, so we know where we stand compared to them. Yes, they have the power as the government, but remember our experience in the past shows that the power of the government does not necessarily lead to the support of the people.

“If the power of the government is not used to defend the fate of the people, but in the wrong way to maintain power, the people will reject the government in the elections. For me, this is the political situation and reality in our country today,” he said.

Muhyiddin outlined a few more strategies for PN representatives to guarantee the rakyat’s support remains with the coalition.

The former prime minister instructed them to persevere in the struggle as the rakyat wanted them to be their voice both inside and outside Parliament.

“Secondly, PN must continue to be a national party based on the Federal Constitution and principles of the Rukun Negara. The policies of our party must be in line with the reality of Malaysia as a multi-racial and multi-religious country.

“Third, we must continue to expand the principles of ‘Prihatin, Bersih dan Stabil’ as the cornerstone of PN’s identity and policy. This is our determination and promise to the people during the election,” he said, referring to PN’s slogan of “Caring, Clean and Stable”.

The Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president also called for all representatives to adhere to the principle of power sharing and unity among the PN parties.

“Recently, the senior leaders of Bersatu and I sat together with Tan Sri Hadi and the senior leaders of PAS. We all agreed that the parties in PN need each other.

“PAS cannot stand alone without Bersatu and Bersatu cannot stand alone without PAS. Each has its own strength and the strength of PN is the result of the strength of all the parties in PN. This is our deal. This is our consensus. This means we must strengthen our unity. We must walk one step at a time. Move in tandem and in sync.

“We must also be strong and strengthen each other. When our friend’s party is strong, PN will also get stronger. This also means that when we form a government, power must be shared fairly and equitably by all member parties so that we all have a role to serve the people. This is the most important principle in us forming a powerful political cooperation and ensuring that our political alliance remains eternal,” he said.

Muhyiddin instructed its representatives to be the “face of PN” in the eyes of the rakyat.

“All PN representatives need to be ‘the face of PN’ in the eyes of the rakyat. Help the people. Explain PN to them. What PN stands for. We bring the voice of the rakyat to Parliament, to the state assemblies in order to protect their welfare,” he added.

Muhyiddin said the issue of allocation should not hinder them from carrying out their duties in helping the rakyat.

“In states where PN is not the government, ask the people to understand our position as the Opposition. We help as best as we can. The issue of no allocation from the federal government cannot be a reason for us not to perform our duties as representatives of the people,” he said.