KUALA LUMPUR, March 8 — The Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) has officially received the ECRL Integrated Land Use Master Plan (PeGTaECRL) from PLANMalaysia in conjunction with the Seminar on the East Coast Rail Link-Economic Accelerator Project (ECRL-EAP) Business and Investment Opportunities.

In a statement today, Mida said its chief executive officer Datuk Arham Abdul Rahman received the PeGTaECRL from PLANMalaysia director-general Alias Rameli in an official handover ceremony during the seminar.

It said the momentous occasion signifies a new chapter in Malaysia’s strategic development, with the PeGTaECRL serving as a blueprint for development along the ECRL routes.

“Focused on the 20 strategically identified stations, the plan aims to attract investments and foster harmony between the country’s East and West Coast regions.

“The collaboration between PLANMalaysia and Mida underscores a commitment to integrated planning, economic growth and regional connectivity.

“By aligning land use planning with transportation infrastructure, the PeGTaECRL aims to optimise development opportunities, enhance connectivity, and promote balanced progress across the country’s east and west coasts,” Mida said.

The seminar, organised by Mida together with its strategic partners, Malaysia Rail Link Sdn Bhd and PLANMalaysia, marks a significant stride forward following the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Mida and China Communications Construction Company Ltd in 2019 in Beijing, China.

“Mida, alongside its strategic partners, is committed to promoting the ECRL-EAP to its fullest potential.

“Local and international investors are invited to participate in these economic transformative projects, while stakeholders are encouraged to engage in capacity-building activities to drive the project’s success,” it said. — Bernama