SUNGAI BULOH, March 8 — Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives, Datuk R. Ramanan, extended a reassuring message to petty traders, alleviating concerns about the capital aspect of their businesses, emphasising that the government is fully committed to providing them with financial assistance.

Ramanan said the traders only need to reach out to their respective parliamentary service offices to initiate and expedite the application procedure.

“In my parliamentary jurisdiction of Sungai Buloh, traders are welcome to the service centre, where dedicated officers are ready to assist in tailoring applications to their specific needs.

“We have Amanah Ikhtiar, Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga (Tekun), and other agencies (under the ministry) that will help,” he affirmed during a press briefing following a school supplies distribution program organised by Bank Rakyat for underprivileged students in Sungai Buloh.

Furthermore, Ramanan highlighted that the application process has been streamlined to ensure a more accessible and efficient process.

“Previously, for example, in Tekun, loan applications required filling out 17 forms, but now we have reduced it to just four documents, namely the business licence, business premises photo, identification card, and bank statement,” he explained.

During today’s programme, Bank Rakyat distributed school supplies worth RM30,000 to 300 underprivileged students identified in 10 schools around the Sungai Buloh area.

Ramanan, who is also the Sungai Buloh Member of Parliament, mentioned that each student received a school kit worth RM100, comprising a school bag and stationery.

“This initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden on parents in providing for their school-going children, while also enabling those from low-income families to continue their education,” he stated.

He also sponsored RM20 for each student to open a Nuri Bank Rakyat Savings Account to encourage the instill the habit of saving. — Bernama