SIBU, March 7 — Four passengers are reported missing while another survived when the longboat they were travelling in capsized in the Batang Baleh River near Sekolah Kebangsaan Lepong Baleh in Kapit this afternoon.

Sibu Zone Fire and Rescue Department Chief Andy Alie said the rescued victim was identified as 47-year-old Moses Ngui, while the four missing victims were Iskandar Ibrahim, Jonathan Lambet, Amerson John Nain, and Jack Balan.

When contacted by Bernama via WhatsApp tonight, he said they were in the process of obtaining further details about the missing victims.

According to him, the distress call was received at 5.25pm and the team from the Kapit Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the location, which is located 13 kilometres away, at 5.45pm.

“According to witnesses, the incident happened around 5pm, where five passengers boarded a 30-horsepower fibre boat (equipped with an outboard engine),” he said.

He said the fire and rescue team conducted an initial assessment of the location area and obtained information from the survivor and members of the public who witnessed the incident.

“The fire and rescue team conducted surface searching within a one-kilometre radius of the last seen location of the victims but due to strong currents and worsening conditions, the operation was suspended at 6.50pm and will resume tomorrow morning,” he added. — Bernama