KUALA LUMPUR, March 7 — The Transport Ministry said today it is looking at a boost in the Electric Train Service (ETS) ridership up to over seven million passengers in 2025.

Its minister Anthony Loke said the ETS ridership is expected to increase by two-fold after the additional 10 new sets of six-coach electric trains that will be rolled out for use in stages next year.

“In 2023, there were 4,115,242 passengers in the year.

“The additional trains will also contribute to increased frequency per day from 32 trips to 64 trips, while the estimated increase in ridership is at 7,547,565 when all the new trains commence service,” Loke told the Parliament today during question time.

He was responding to a question by PAS Padang Besar MP Rushdan Rusmi who asked if the Transport Ministry has plans to add coaches as there is a growing demand from ETS users who wish to travel to Perlis for Visit Perlis Year 2024-2025.

In response to a supplementary question regarding the increase in the frequency of ETS trips for the upcoming festive seasons, Loke said this will be done during the Hari Raya period.

The additional electric train sets are part of the ministry’s efforts to increase the capacity and frequency of train services.

Previously reported, Loke said the ministry is looking at bringing around 18 old sets of ETS and Komuter trains back into service, but some will need major overhauls before it can be done.