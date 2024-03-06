GEORGE TOWN, March 6 — The Penang state government will meet with Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) to discuss technical details of the Penang International Airport (PIA) expansion project, said Chow Kon Yeow.

The Penang chief minister said the state will still need to discuss technicalities such as compliance issues with MAHB.

“We will resolve all the technicalities even as MAHB commences with the project,” he told reporters on the sidelines after delivering his opening speech at the 45th International Advertising Association World Congress at Setia Spice Convention Centre here.

He said Penang welcomed the Cabinet’s decision to speed up approval for the expansion project.

“This immediate approval by the Cabinet signifies that the tender process will commence,” he said.

Last month, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim urged Putrajaya to speed up the funding approval for the expansion project.

Last week, Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced the Cabinet approval for the project and that its estimated cost of RM1 billion will be funded using the Airport Development Fund (ADF).

Chow said with the approval, the project is expected to start by the third quarter of this year.

He said MAHB will be calling for tender to appoint a contractor for the project.

The airport expansion project is expected to take between three and five years to complete.

The PIA currently has a capacity of 6.5 million passengers and the expansion will increase its capacity to 12 million passengers annually.

Earlier, on the IAA World Congress, Chow said there are over 1,200 attendees from 26 countries at the three-day event.

He said the event is expected to have an estimated economic impact of RM5.84 million to spur Penang’s local economy.