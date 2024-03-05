ALOR SETAR, March 5 — The Kedah government is committed to building a land bridge in Sanglang, Kubang Pasu district, in preparation for global economic challenges by 2040.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor said meetings have been held and the government plans to approve the construction of a port in Sanglang, connecting to Songkhla via Segenting Kra, Thailand.

“The road route construction covers an area of 4,000 acres and the land bridge would shorten transportation routes passing through Kedah,” he said while highlighting the importance of the project for Kedah’s infrastructure during the state assembly sitting at Wisma Darul Aman here today.

He said this in reply to a supplementary question from Datuk Dr Mohd Hayati Othman (PN-Tokai) who inquired about Kedah’s readiness for future challenges if the Melaka Straits ceases to be the main route, due to Thailand’s potential collaboration with China to construct a port and land bridge.

Meanwhile, Sanusi said certain parties are trying to hamper the state government’s efforts to cultivate Kedah Rice. — Bernama