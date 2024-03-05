PUTRAJAYA, March 5 — A new strategy in facing and adapting to changes in the world of employment will be drawn up to ensure that talents produced through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) remain relevant, said Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong.

He said the strategy will be drawn up based on the findings of the “Tripartite” 2024 seminar held across the country throughout this year, involving a series of seminars with the involvement of demand side stakeholders, supply side stakeholders and government agencies as facilitators.

“New strategies in facing and adapting to changes in the world of employment for the stakeholders of the Skills Development Department (JPK) will be drawn up based on the findings of the 2024 Tripartite seminar.

“The Tripartite seminar is one of the initiatives to realise the government’s desire to ensure that future skill talents produced through TVET institutions are relevant to current, future and high-income jobs,” he said in a statement issued in conjunction with the launch of the Tripartite 2024 seminar here today.

Sim said the Tripartite seminar platform brings together industry representatives and TVET institutions to share views and aspirations, for a more comprehensive TVET future that meets the needs of both parties.

“The concept of tripatism used is in line with the values of Madani Malaysia in aligning the ministry’s new initiative for the year 2024 to produce a more collective, inclusive and participatory policy that will benefit all stakeholders,” he said.

He said five main areas have been identified as having high potential for economic growth and employment (High Growth, High Value-HGHV) selected as the main theme and will be matched with certain criteria of JPK stakeholders for the implementation of the seminar this time.

The five areas are the basic agro-based industries and hospitality; rare earth industry; industries based on energy transition; high-value electrical and electronic industry; and technology-based and digital industries.

“I hope that this kind of programme will be held continuously to strengthen industry cooperation towards the implementation of high-impact industry-driven TVET programmes,” he said.

Sim urged the industry to become strategic partners of the ministry by also promoting TVET and highlight career opportunities in their respective industry sectors.

The industry can also recognise the Malaysian Skills Certification (SKM) as one of the requirements for career entry and encourage the synergy of sharing expertise and sustainable equipment through the National Dual Training System (SLDN) method.

“This collaboration is very important in helping the country produce highly skilled human capital that is needed by the industry and further contribute towards the formation of a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Madani Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama