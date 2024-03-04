SEPANG, March 4 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke announced today that discounted one-way fares for AirAsia flights from Kuala Lumpur to Sarawak (Kuching, Bintulu, Miri, Sibu) will be RM298 and to Sabah (Kota Kinabalu, Tawau, Sandakan) will be RM348 in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidilfitri.

He said the special offer is valid from today until April 17, benefiting up to 22,000 passengers in line with the government’s commitment to making air travel accessible to Malaysians with reasonable and affordable fares.

“These commitments are designed appropriately with industry players such as AirAsia to ensure the well-being of Malaysians,” he said during his speech after officiating AirAsia’s Raya Fixed Fare Flight initiative here today.

He added that last year, the government implemented a maximum one-way economy class flight fare of RM599 from the Peninsula to Sabah, Sarawak, and Labuan which was applicable for travel three days before major festive occasions, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Chinese New Year, Hari Gawai, Kaamatan, and Christmas.

He said the decision was in response to widespread dissatisfaction with high airfares that often surpassed RM1,000 for a one-way journey during festive seasons, particularly burdening East Malaysians who wished to return to their hometowns.

“I acknowledge that the policy may not be able to accommodate all requests, but the government is doing its best within its financial capacity to provide affordable fares during festive seasons,” he said.

In a collaborative effort with AirAsia, he said the ministry recognised the airline’s steadfast support of the government’s transformative initiatives which are dedicated to tackling societal challenges and enhancing the overall quality of life for Malaysians.

