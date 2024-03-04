KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Service providers are required to ensure average download speeds of at least 7.7 Mbps this year when the new Mandatory Standards for Quality of Service (MSQoS) for wireless broadband come into effect on April 1, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said under the revised MSQoS, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has also set an average minimum download speed of 10.0 Mbps beginning next year.

“The MSQoS for our wireless broadband service has been updated as part of efforts to improve internet service quality in the country.

“For example, previously we required not fewer than 90 service test samples to achieve a download speed of 2.5 Mbps or higher and when the new standards come into force, the average download speed should not be less than 7.7 Mbps,” she said.

Teo was replying to a supplementary question from Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) about the ministry’s strategy to resolve internet service quality issues in the country, especially in Kelantan. — Bernama

