SHAH ALAM, March 4 — State Islamic and Cultural Innovation Committee chairman Mohammad Fahmi Ngah today said that 5G network coverage in Selangor will increase to 96.3 per cent by June.

Mohammad Fahmi, who is also the Seri Setia assemblyman, said Selangor currently has the highest number of 5G structures of all states in Malaysia.

“As of December 31 last year, the percentage of 5G networks in populated areas in Selangor reached 95.9 per cent. This is based on the number of 5G structures completed from the same period of 1,620 out of 1,851 planned. This is the highest number compared to other states in Malaysia,” he said during the question-and-answer session in the Selangor state legislative assembly sitting.

Mohammad Fahmi said the remaining 231 structures are in the implementation stage and 5G network coverage will rise to 96.3 per cent when the structures are completed by the middle of this year.

The 5G rollout in Malaysia has been the main focus of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s administration since it assumed office in 2022.

Digital Nasional Bhd has been tasked to accelerate the implementation of 5G infrastructure and networks as well as realise the potential of 5G in Malaysia to drive economic activity.

In February, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil disclosed that as of that same month, more than 10 million people in the country had adopted the 5G network.

He said the figure saw an increase of 17.4 percentage points from November last year, according to data from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

He also credited local telecommunications companies for waiving the 5G service charge, which helped the rollout happen quicker.

In January, Fahmi announced that telcos would not impose additional charges for subscribers to access the 5G network.

