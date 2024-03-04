KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — The government has allocated RM5 billion of the total RM20 billion financing to be guaranteed by Syarikat Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan Bhd (SJPP) for 2024 specifically for bumiputera companies.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said the guarantee allocation will prioritise the Madani Economy’s new growth sectors.

In addition, focus will also be given on digitalisation efforts by micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), he said.

“Through this approach, bumiputera companies at various stages of growth will be assured of getting access to financing.

Advertisement

“SJPP’s guarantees for small and medium-sized bumiputera companies will complement the RM1 billion microcredit fund announced for micro enterpreneurs during the recent Bumiputera Economic Congress as well as RM1 billion equity fund under government-linked companies (GLCs) for startup and high-growth companies,” he said at the launch of SJPP’s Business Financing Guarantee Scheme and Syarikat Jaminan Kredit Perumahan Bhd’s (SJKP) Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme here today.

To date, SJPP has provided guarantees for more than 100,000 MSMEs with total approved sum of RM75 billion. Last year alone, SJPP has helped more than 19,000 MSMEs with financing value totalling RM18.5 billion. — Bernama

Advertisement