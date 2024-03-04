KOTA BARU, March 4 — Police are tracking down four men wanted for alleged involvement in various criminal offences in this district.

Kota Baru district police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said they are Mohd Fared Abdul Ghani, 56, Mohd Izani Ibrahim, 42, Mohd Haziman Hikamarhakimi, 37, and Wan Sharilazry Wan Mohd Sukry, 35.

He said Mohd Fared is wanted for offences under Section 506/323 of the Penal Code, Mohd Izani (Section 324), Mohd Haziman (Section 325/506) and Wan Sharilazry (Section 457 of the same Code).

“The police urge the public to cooperate by providing information regarding all the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

Advertisement

Mohd Rosdi also urged those with information about the suspects to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting investigating officer ASP Jamaluddin Shah Jawan at 019-5000176 or 09-7752200 or any nearby police station. — Bernama

Advertisement