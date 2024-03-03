JASIN, March 3 — The Melaka government is currently organising various sports and youth-related programmes throughout May, including the celebration of National Youth Day (HBN) 2024 and the national-level Fit Malaysia event.

State Youth Development, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGO) Committee chairman VP Shanmugam said this initiative is in line with the sports and youth theme chosen for the month, in conjunction with the Visit Melaka 2024 (TMM2024) campaign.

“In addition, several competitions will be organised by the Melaka State Sports Council (MSN) as preparation for athletes heading to the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2024. We also aspire to host other significant programmes, such as an international marathon that was held last year during the same month, although this is still under discussion.

“These efforts are being made to ensure that sports-related programmes can be held in the state every weekend, thereby boosting tourism. The complete list of programmes will be finalised by the end of April,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, he officiated the prize presentation ceremony for the first round of the 2024 Malaysia Cub Prix Championship, which was also attended by State Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications Committee chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan.

Meanwhile, Shanmugam said that he would propose the construction of a new racing circuit at the state executive council meeting.

He said this is to ensure that Melaka has a circuit that meets the criteria to host motorsports events.

“This is an initial proposal, with at least 200 acres of land needed for development... perhaps Jasin could be a suitable location,” he said. — Bernama