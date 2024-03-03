TAPAH, March 3 — The expansion of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) assistance to cover purchases beyond basic necessities has brought relief to its beneficiaries.

This development undoubtedly lightens the burden for those in need by aiding them to acquire school essentials, especially as schools are about to reopen.

Jasma Omar, a 35-year-old homemaker, expressed gratitude during a SARA outreach programme at a supermarket here.

She said it helped in the purchase of school uniforms and shoes for her 13-year-old daughter, Nur Hanani Damia, who is entering Form 1 this year.

“My husband and I usually buy food and groceries with SARA. This is the first time my husband has received this assistance. With the current high prices of goods, it has been very helpful to us. Even though we’ve already purchased necessities and school supplies, we still have some balance left from SARA,” she said.

Meanwhile, vegetable trader V. Umah @ Roseline (she), 50, shared that she used SARA to buy rice, bread, and bathing soap today.

“SARA is very helpful, especially for someone like me who is a small trader. Getting RM100 every month is worth it. Now that I know I can also use it for medicine, I can buy Panadol if I have a headache,” said the single mother of two.

On another note, Muhammad Hafizi Junos, a 32-year-old RELA volunteer, stated that his family used SARA to purchase groceries, such as rice and cooking oil.

Another recipient, shop assistant Nur Faezah Osman, 32, said that she utilises SARA wisely to buy only what she needs.

“I only buy toiletries, snacks, and essential kitchen items like cooking oil. For me, SARA helps me buy necessities before I receive my salary at the end of the month,” she said.

Earlier, Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan, conducted an on-site survey of the SARA programme at the supermarket.

Then during a press conference after reviewing the implementation of the 2024 Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) pilot Cash-Out Programme for the Orang Asli community in the Batang Padang district here, he stated that an estimated 700,000 recipients would receive SARA with an allocation of RM700 million this year.

He remarked that as the new school session is about to begin this month, it would allow families receiving SARA to provide better items for their children.

“During the visit to the supermarket, many recipients came. Most of them purchased basic items such as cooking oil, rice, and sugar. Some families also bought school uniforms and stationery.

“The children looked cheerful. Hopefully, this will increase their confidence to build a stronger younger generation for Malaysia,” he said. — Bernama