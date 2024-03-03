TAWAU, March 3 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) inspected 1,016 business premises and issued 24 notices during a two-day Ops Kesan conducted from March 1 following the increase in the sales and service tax rate (SST) from 6 per cent to 8 per cent.

Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said traders who were issued the notice are required to respond within four days to KPDN regarding price adjustments of goods and services made at their respective premises.

He said the feedback was needed so that the KPDN could examine whether the price adjustment made by the business was in line with and not contrary to the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“We will continue to conduct inspections at business premises and the KPDN expects cooperation from the public to file complaints (against errant businesses) on the KPDN’s official platform.

“We also hope that traders will not take the opportunity to manipulate prices which we consider to be an aspect of profiteering to sabotage initiatives carried out by the government,” he told reporters after an official working visit to Pulau Sebatik near here today.

According to him, KPDN launched Ops Kesan to monitor the implications of the increase in SST and also sectors not involved in SST such as food and beverages so that traders do not take advantage by indiscriminately increasing prices.

He welcomes the public’s cooperation in providing information and evidence against any offences detected involving SST or related to KPDN by reporting complaints to the ministry’s official platform. — Bernama