SUBANG, March 3 — Transport Minister Anthony Loke has given his word that the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will resume at the earliest possible time.

He said it is the Malaysian government’s commitment and promise that the search will carry on.

“As I stand before you, and make this promise, I will do everything possible to gain evidence, to sign a new contract with Ocean Infinity for the search to resume as soon as possible,” Loke said during his address at a commemoration event for flight MH370 here, today.

MORE TO COME

