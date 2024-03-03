KUCHING, March 3 — The registration period for immigrants by employers under the Sarawak Manpower Recalibration Programme (RTK 2.0) has been extended to June 30, said Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Labour, Immigration and Project Monitoring), Datuk Gerawat Gala.

In a statement today, he said the verification period and issuance of Temporary Work Visit Pass has also been extended respectively to Sept 30 and Dec 31.

“The period extension was in line with the decision of the latest 2024 Home Minister and Human Resources Minister Joint Committee on Management of Foreign Workers meeting,” said the statement.

Following the decision, he advised employers to take the opportunity to register existing immigrants in Sarawak working in the sectors involved to avoid enforcement action.

“However, the application is also subject to the eligibility conditions set in the programme,” he said.

Earlier, the registration of Sarawak RTK 2.0, was reported to have ended on Dec 31. — Bernama