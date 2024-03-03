KUCHING, March 3 — The number of flood evacuees in Sarawak has increased to 1,497 people from 392 families, as of eight this morning, compared with 1,193 victims from 367 families reported yesterday.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the number of temporary relief centres has also increased to 12, compared with eight yesterday.

“The three relief centres which accommodated the highest number of evacuees were in Kuching, namely Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, with 297 people; followed by Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Chung Hua Sungai Tengah (286) and Dewan Masyarakat Stapok (238),” it said.

Other relief centres are located in Lundu, Bau, Serian and Siburan.

According to the Malaysian Meteorological Department, Sarawak is expected to experience thunderstorms in one or two places in the interior in the afternoon, and rain in one or two places, also in the interior, in the evening. — Bernama