KUALA LUMPUR, March 3 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Mohd Na’im Mokhtar hopes that all Shariah lawyers can strengthen unity and maintain self-discipline to enhance the Shariah legal and judicial institutions in this country.

He also expressed hope that Shariah lawyers and judicial institutions would move forward together to ensure the integrity of the Shariah legal and judicial system.

“As the Minister responsible for Islamic affairs including Shariah law and justice in this country, I am always open to receiving constructive feedback and suggestions, especially regarding the management of the Shariah Courts,” he said in an Instagram post today.

Mohd Na’im also congratulated the Malaysian Shariah Lawyers Association (PGSM) and the Federal Territories Shariah Lawyers Association for taking the initiative to organise the Shariah Lawyers Sports Programme this afternoon.

“This programme is very important for fostering brotherhood and strengthening bonds among us, besides enjoying sports activities. Thank you for the camaraderie and fellowship in this programme. May all our affairs be facilitated,” he said. — Bernama

