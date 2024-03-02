KOTA KINABALU, March 2 — A passenger train crashed into a barrier at the end of the track and the Sembulan Station fence wall early this morning.

Works Minister Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the incident occurred at around 7.08am involving four passenger carriages that were carrying passengers from Beaufort to Sembulan.

“While approaching the Sembulan Station, the Locomotive Engine 7001 experienced technical problems which caused the brake system to not function properly.

“This caused the locomotive to crash into the bumper stopper barrier at the end of the railway track and the fence wall at Sembulan Station,” he said in a statement today.

Shahelmey, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister III, said the incident did not damage the four passenger carriages and cause injuries to the passengers and staff on duty.

These four carriages were pulled using other locomotives and continued on for other scheduled services. No other services were affected due to this incident, he said.

Shahelmey added that Locomotive 7001 had gone off the track and suffered damages to the bogie components, brake and buffer systems, as well as other components that will be identified after further inspection.

Repairs of the train, the damage barriers and rails, and other damages will be carried out as soon as possible, he said, adding that investigations are being carried out to avoid similar incidents from occurring in the future. — Borneo Post