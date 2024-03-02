KUCHING, March 2 ― The number of flood victims in Sarawak increased to 356 people from 121 families as of noon today compared to 64 people from 16 families this morning.

According to a report by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the flood victims are accommodated at three relief centres (PPS) in the southern parts of Sarawak.

In Kuching, a total of 194 people from 82 families are at the PPS at Dewan R-Piang Kampung Sinar Budi Baru, while a total of 98 people from 23 families are at the PPS at Dewan Masyarakat Stapok.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, in Bau, a total of 64 people from 16 families are provided temporary shelter at Dewan Kampung Segong.

The flood occurred in the southern parts of Sarawak following continuous rain since last night. ― Bernama

Advertisement