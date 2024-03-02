SANDAKAN, March 2 — The Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE) is looking into the viability of increasing the number of courses related to tourism, oil and gas and Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) in Sabah.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said as the fields are growing in stature in the state, this stimulates more demand for such courses.

“There are already courses (on tourism, oil and gas and TVET courses) offered by the corresponding university or polytechnic, though they must be viewed in the context of local needs.

Advertisement

“But (the ministry) is looking from the standpoint of Sabah’s rising tourism and we have a view to encourage courses related to tourism, oil and gas and TVET in Sabah,” he said after visiting Sandakan Polytechnic and Sandakan Community College (KKS) here today.

Mustapha also suggested that Sandakan Polytechnic and KKS disclose their education modules to school students to attract interest in further education with their institutions in the field of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Education and TVET. — Bernama

Advertisement