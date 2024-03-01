KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A woman was injured after her car — a white Honda Accord — fell from the first floor of a parking lot at TA One Tower near Jalan P. Ramlee today, said the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM).

In a statement, senior operations commander Khairul Azha Rifin said that the car appears to have collided with the barrier wall before plummeting onto the pavement below.

“When the fire brigade arrived at the location, there was a car that was upside down and the roof of the car was crushed. It is believed that the car hit the barrier wall and fell from the first floor of the building’s parking lot.

— Picture courtesy of Malaysian Fire and Rescue Dept

“There was a female victim with injuries to the head and knee. The victim was taken to Kuala Lumpur Hospital in an ambulance for further medical treatment,” he said.

The rescue operation was conducted by a team from the Jalan Tun Razak Fire Department, with support from the Pudu Fire Department, following an emergency call received at 1.05pm today.

According to JBPM, emergency medical rescue services, two fire engines and 15 personnel were deployed to the scene.

Investigation into the incident has been handed over to the police for further action.

