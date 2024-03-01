KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Selangor PAS chief Datuk Ab. Halim Tamuri has confirmed receiving the Selangor Sultan’s letter that rebuked his party’s president, Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang, over recent claims about the position of Islam in Malaysia.

Local daily New Straits Times reported him, however, as declining comment.

“No comment, I cannot comment, thank you,” he was quoted telling the media outside of the Selangor state assembly yesterday.

Yesterday, the Selangor Royal Office in an online statement said state ruler Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah had sent a letter to Hadi through Ab. Halim.

In the letter dated February 27 sent via the state ruler’s private secretary Datuk Muhamad Munir Bani and which was also released online by the Selangor Royal Office, the Selangor Sultan had censured Hadi over his February 20 statement.

Among other things, the Selangor Sultan described Hadi’s “cynical” remarks as ill-mannered and inappropriate, and had asked Ab. Halim to channel his advice to Hadi to be more careful in the future to not repeat the act of insulting Malay Rulers through his remarks that could divide Muslims in Malaysia.

In the same letter, the Selangor Sultan also decreed that all politicians and political leaders must not manipulate Islam and smear the sanctity of Islam for the political interests of their parties.

