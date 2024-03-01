PUTRAJAYA, Feb 29 ― The proposal to mandate 70 per cent of purchases of items for official government aid programmes, such as flood relief boxes, food baskets, and Rahmah Sales, to be Bumiputera-owned halal products was among those put forward at the Bumiputera Economic Congress (KEB) 2024.

Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said that the proposal was aimed at assisting companies or premises owned by Bumiputera in the country.

He said that as of December last year, 38.7 per cent or 3,562 out of 9,162 total Halal-certified companies were owned by Bumiputera, but almost all of these businesses operated from behind houses that did not meet halal certification requirements.

“Business owners rely too much on self-funding to sustain their daily business activities. At the same time, we all know that the government, government-linked companies (GLCs) provide a lot of assistance.

“So, we must make it a policy that Bumiputera goods are given as a first choice (for official government assistance programmes),” he said while presenting the resolution.

At the same time, Ameer proposed the implementation of the Halal Business Transformation Programme through activities such as business readiness assessment and guidance, including the establishment of a tier system and green lane to facilitate the Bumiputera in obtaining halal certification.

He also suggested providing special financing, such as crowdfunding or endowment funds, to improve Bumiputera enterprises.

“Additionally, it is recommended to provide premises or industrial facilities that comply with halal certification through strategic partnerships with agencies, local authorities, and financial institutions.

“Special recognition should also be created for enterprises, including integrated promotion among agencies,” he said.

The KEB 2024, which takes place from today until March 2 at the Putrajaya International Convention Centre (PICC), is expected to explore the potential of technology and new economic opportunities to empower the Bumiputera community. ― Bernama