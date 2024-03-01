PUTRAJAYA, March 1 ― The refinement of Madani Medical Scheme (SPM) is not intended to restrict patient access to medical care but rather to ensure judicious use of resource and enhance the project's effectiveness and sustainability, said Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

In a statement today, he said while healthcare efficiency in Health Ministry (MoH) facilities significantly improves, the refinement of the SPM is now deemed necessary to pursue cost-effectiveness.

The programme, facilitated by ProtectHealth Corporation (ProtectHealth) launched as a pilot project on June 15 last year, aimed to ease patient congestion, particularly in Green Zones at Emergency Departments (EDs) within MoH hospitals.

Advertisement

“Nevertheless, it is also crucial not to overlook various initiatives taken by MoH during the SPM implementation period. Most public health clinics (KKs) across Malaysia have enhanced the capacity of existing extended-hour services, operating until 9.30 pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

“Six selected KKs also continue to provide additional half-day services on Sundays and public holidays, building on the Special Task Force on Agency Reform (STAR) project and simultaneously, the MoH has consolidated hospital ED services, strategically mobilising healthcare staff to bolster ED workforces,” he said.

Yesterday, Dzulkefly said the government's decision to refocus the Madani Medical Scheme on only 10 districts as in phase one of the scheme started on Monday (February 26) after taking into account the sustainability of the government's current financial funding.

Advertisement

ProtectHealth in a statement on February 27 said that the 10 districts are the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur; Gombak, Hulu Langat, Petaling Jaya, Klang (Selangor); Johor Baru (Johor); Kinta (Perak); Northeast (Penang Island); Kota Kinabalu (Sabah) and Kuching (Sarawak).

Dzulkefly further elaborated that the selection of districts for the SPM implementation would also reflect equitable resource distribution without marginalising the semi-rural states including those in the East Coast, Northern, and East Malaysia.

“Patients with minor ailments outside the selected districts can continue to seek care from KKs and hospital Green Zones, where prolonged waiting times are typically not an issue,” he said.

He also extends the ministry’s sincere appreciation to all general practitioners for their active participation in SPM.

“Aligned with the Health White Paper's spirit, we are committed to strengthening public-private partnerships in many aspects,” he said. ― Bernama