PUTRAJAYA, March 1 ― The Ministry of Education (MoE) today presented a donation of RM11.5 million for the Palestinian Humanitarian Fund to the Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra).

The donation was handed over by MoE secretary-general, Datuk Nik Nasarudin Mohd Zawawi, to Foreign Ministry secretary-general, Datuk Seri Amran Mohd Zin, during a courtesy call at Wisma Putra, here.

MoE said that the funds were collected through the organisation of Palestine Solidarity Week, from October 29 to November 3, which has been implemented in all ministry’s educational institutions, and through donations from various parties.

“The donation was handed over to Wisma Putra as the ministry responsible for coordinating the Malaysian government's aid to Palestine,” it said in a statement.

It said that during the visit, Nik Nasarudin and Amran also had the opportunity to exchange views on the latest situation, and the efforts implemented to help deal with the humanitarian crisis in Palestine.

“MoE is always in solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people, and is committed to educating students and all Malaysians about humane values, encompassing human rights, security, and compassion,” it said. ― Bernama

