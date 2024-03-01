PUTRAJAYA, March 1 — Former minister Tan Sri Abdul Wahid Omar today suggested a policy to require companies to disclose how diverse and inclusive their workforce were, a proposal the Bursa Malaysia chairman believed could nudge employers to hire more Bumiputera.

Speaking at the seventh Bumiputera Economic Congress here, Wahid mooted a mandatory DEI disclosure policy as one of six proposals to increase Bumiputera economic participation, a key target set decades ago but is yet to be met.

DEI, the initials for “diversity, equity and inclusivity,” has become a key criterion for investment in a market where investor-activists are growing in numbers. Some of the biggest blue-chip companies in the world have DEI hiring policies to accommodate people from less privileged communities.

Wahid suggested a mandatory DEI disclosure could incentivise Malaysian companies to employ more Bumiputera since a diverse workforce could draw more investments.

