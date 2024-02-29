SHAH ALAM, Feb 29 — A commotion erupted in the Selangor State Legislative Assembly today after the PAS assemblymen were asked to comment on the Selangor Sultan's rebuke against the Islamist party's president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang.

Parti Amanah Negara's Batu Tiga assemblyman Danial Al-Rashid Haron started his debate by urging Paya Jaras assemblyman Datuk Dr Ab Halim Tamuri — who received the letter in his capacity as the Selangor PAS chief — to explain the issue.

"When the two opposition representatives were debating and paying tribute to the Sultan, Paya Jaras and Ijok did not touch on the letter that was issued by the Sultan to the PAS president," he said, referring to Ab Halim and Jefri Mejan, both from the Islamist party.

Danial then gave the floor to Ab Halim to explain the matter, but the latter said he would leave the matter to Abdul Hadi himself.

Opposition assemblymen then defended Ab Halim by saying that the matter had nothing to do with the debate today and should be left outside the state assembly.

Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia's Taman Medan assemblyman Dr Afif Bahardin then raised Standing Order 36(6), claiming that Danial imputed improper motives towards his fellow Perikatan Nasional lawmaker.

But the request was rejected by Deputy Speaker of the Selangor State Legislative Assembly, Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin, saying the claim was baseless.

Mohd Kamri then ordered Danial to continue with his debate, but the Opposition requested Danial to retract his statement. The Opposition was angered when Mohd Kamri denied the request.

"What if I said ‘DAP communist?” Dr Afif angrily asked Kamri, and other Opposition lawmakers shouted "DAP communist” repeatedly after Danial was instructed to resume his debate.

Both Afif and Danial did not receive any disciplinary action from Mohd Kamri, which caused Datuk Seri Azmin Ali (Bersatu-Hulu Kelang) to remind Mohd Kamri to warn all assemblymen to not use the sitting as a platform to attack others on irrelevant matters.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah today directly censured PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang over an open letter urging the Malay Rulers, among others, to defend Islam in the country, calling this an affront to the country’s royal institution.

In a statement released online, the Selangor Royal Office said the Sultan was extremely disappointed with Hadi’s statement, the contents of which showed that the PAS president did not read a letter the Sultan Sharafuddin sent him before that.