KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki today rejected Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan’s claim that his agency contacted the latter after he claimed in Parliament that he was approached to defect.

The MACC chief then said the Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia lawmaker should lodge a report about the matter as it concerned potential corruption.

“I have checked with my officers and none of my officers have contacted him. Maybe he was contacted by someone who claimed to be from MACC.

“However, the most important thing here is that Wan Saiful should come to the MACC to make a report. This is because when a person is being offered bribes, they should visit any police station or MACC office to lodge a complaint or report over the matter,” he told reporters after the launch of the National Anti-Corruption Summit 2024 at Berjaya Time Square Hotel here.

Azam said the MACC investigated all complaints it received, and would fully scrutinise Wan Saiful’s report.

“As promised by the PM our MACC does not owe anyone; if they do something wrong, even if it involves any member of the government, we will still investigate,” he said.

In Dewan Rakyat yesterday, the Tasek Gelugor MP alleged he was contacted by MACC barely an hour after claiming that he was offered a bribe to support the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

