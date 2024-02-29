KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 29 ― The government is in the process of finalising the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 module which is expected to start as early as next year.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said among the aspects assessed are the curriculum, implementation and inter-agency efforts that could help strengthen the programme.

“The PLKN module will be based on 80 per cent military training and another 20 per cent (elements of) nationalism. It is not true to say it is an effort to influence or have a political element,” he told reporters after attending the Ministry of Defence's Outstanding Service Award and Appreciation ceremony here today.

Regarding the previous PLKN participant quota, Mohamed Khaled said there were many Bumiputera participants because of their high percentage in the country.

“It is impossible to accommodate all because the available places are limited. So there will be certain criteria before they are selected to join PLKN later,” he said.

The government previously decided to re-implement PLKN after being postponed for more than five years and the programme will be carried out in 13 Territorial Army Regiment camps as well as Police Training Centres (Pulapol) across the country.

A total of 477 APC recipients including recipients of the Meritorious Service Medal and Distinguished Service and Character Medal consisting of civil servants in Wisma Pertahanan and military units, members of the Malaysian Armed Forces and selected civilian retirees received the award today.

Mohamed Khaled also presented the Meritorious Service Medal to a teacher at the Hairunisa Khalid Royal Military Academy, who was the only recipient of the category this year due to the nomination criteria requiring selected officers to be recognised as active and skilled in various fields. ― Bernama