IPOH, Feb 28 — Police arrested two men suspected of being involved in five robbery cases by posing as immigration officers in this city yesterday.

Perak Police Chief, Datuk Seri Mohd Yusri Hassan Basri, said the two suspects, aged 25 and 26, were arrested at two separate locations, in Ipoh and Gerik, by a team of police officers from the D9 Branch, Criminal Investigation Division of the Ipoh District Police Headquarters (IPD) at around 4.30 am.

“In the arrests, the police also seized several case-related items including vehicles used by the two suspects.

“A check on past criminal records found that the 25-year-old suspect had two criminal records and four drug-related records, while the 26-year-old suspect had two drug-related records. Urine screening also found both suspects positive for methamphetamine,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Yusri said both suspects had been remanded for three days starting today until Friday for further investigation under Sections 395/397 and Section 170 of the Penal Code.

He said the arrests had resolved five robbery cases committed by both suspects with losses estimated at RM6,000. — Bernama

