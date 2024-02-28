JOHOR BARU, Feb 28 — Several major roads in the city here will be closed in stages from today until Saturday (March 2) in conjunction with the 2024 Chingay Parade.

Johor Baru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the roads will be closed for ‘street cleansing’ today and ‘coming out of the deities’ event tomorrow.

He said several roads will be closed for the ‘bringing back the deities’ on Saturday.

For the highlight of the festival on Friday, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Ngee Heng, Simpang Jalan Ulu Ayer Molek, Jalan Yahya Awal and Jalan Dato’ Onn will be closed from 6.30 pm to 3 am.

“Motorists are advised to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion. Diversions will be implemented,” he said in a statement today.

Raub also urged the public to adhere to all rules and regulations and not to provoke or cause disturbances during the parade.

The 7.8-kilometre Chingay parade is a religious and cultural event of the Chinese community which has been held in Johor Baru since 1870 and it includes a procession of floats. — Bernama