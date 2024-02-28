BARCELONA, Feb 28 — Malaysia’s participation in the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 Barcelona has left a highly positive impact, successfully attracting the interest of many international telecommunications companies and equipment providers.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said that Malaysia’s participation this time around, with a pavilion involving 15 local agencies and companies showcasing their respective initiatives and achievements, had placed the country on the world stage.

“From the overall feedback received from various parties, the Malaysia Pavilion has become a hot topic of discussion, mainly due to the various activities held here, including the signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between Malaysian telcos and various companies.

“This is a very positive sign because MWC Barcelona is the world’s largest event that gathers all service providers, either telecommunications companies or telecommunications equipment providers,” he said, while not ruling out Malaysia’s participation in the event in the coming years.

Fahmi said this to Bernama and RTM before departing for Oslo, Norway, to lead the Malaysian delegation at the Next Generation Communications Roundtable organised by the Norwegian telecommunications company, Telenor.

The MWC, which began last Monday, also saw Malaysia being awarded the Best Global Consistency Score by Ookla, a global leader in network monitoring and internet testing, apart from the signing of 24 MoUs involving Malaysian telecommunications companies and agencies.

Fahmi, leading the Malaysian delegation to the congress, also held meetings with Rebecca Hunter, the Global Licensing and Market Activation Director of Starlink, and engaged in a bilateral meeting with Finnish Minister of Transport and Communications, Lulu Ranne.

“There are several things that we believe can be further discussed, including by MCMC (Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission) and their counterparts in Finland.

“There might be several aspects...(including) in terms of experiences that we can exchange and achievements that we can share. I see this as a very positive development,” he said.

MWC 2024 is the largest annual gathering in the telecommunications industry organised by the international body Groupe Speciale Mobile Association (GSMA), with Barcelona chosen as the host city for the congress that brings together over 100,000 players in the telecommunications industry.

Apart from telecommunications companies, the Malaysia Pavilion led by MCMC was also participated by government agencies such as the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) and CyberSecurity Malaysia.

Meanwhile, MCMC chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din told Bernama that Malaysia’s participation in the MWC had elevated its visibility as a nation poised for technological transformation.

“Malaysia boasts a future-ready telecommunications infrastructure and we have demonstrated that Malaysia is not only technologically advanced but also prepared to enhance connectivity and collaborate with other entities to expedite a connected future,” he said. — Bernama