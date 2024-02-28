PETALING JAYA, Feb 28 — A woman pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of abusing her 16-month-old son by giving him milk mixed with liquid Methamphetamine.

The 34-year-old woman made the plea before Judge Syahliza Warnoh, who then set March 13 for the facts of the case and sentence.

“I plead guilty, but I didn’t mean to (give son milk containing drugs),” said the mother of three children.

Meanwhile, her drink-seller husband, aged 40, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The couple are jointly charged with abusing their son by giving him milk mixed with water containing Methamphetamine causing the child to experience “alleged sympathomimetic drug ingestion” in an apartment in Taman Medan, Petaling Jaya, at 6pm last February 19.

The charge, under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act and read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000 or imprisonment for up to 20 years or both if found guilty.

Syahliza allowed the couple bail of RM5,000 with one surety each and ordered them to report themselves at a police station every month and not intimidate witnesses.

The court set March 13 for mention.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Zuhaini Mahamad Amin told the court that the couple, unrepresented, is married but their marriage was not registered in Malaysia. — Bernama