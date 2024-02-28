KUALA TERENGGANU, Feb 28 — The Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) has allocated a total of RM187.45 million for development projects in Terengganu this year.

Its minister Nga Kor Ming said the amount reflects an increase of 23.74 per cent compared to the allocation of RM151.49 million last year.

“This increase clearly demonstrates the Madani Government’s commitment to the development of Terengganu through approved development allocations that encompass various agencies under KPKT.”

He was speaking to reporters after the handover ceremony of the Pasar Payang Redevelopment Project to the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT) here today.

Separately, Kor Ming said the ministry will continue the ‘Sentuhan Kasih’ programme in Terengganu, with allocated funds reaching RM88.5 million to date.

He said it includes the reconstruction of Pasar Payang, totalling RM70.03 million, the development of Kuala Kerteh Public Park (RM17 million) and the implementation of the Safe City Programme (PBS) for the year 2024 totalling RM1.5 million.

“For the Safe City Programme today, allocations of RM500,000 each have been provided to the Kuala Terengganu City Council, Marang District Council and Besut District Council,” he said.

He said the programme aims to reduce crime incidents and improve public safety perceptions, with a primary focus on strengthening target areas and creating a physical environment free from crime threats, such as providing secure motorcycle parking and installing closed-circuit television cameras. — Bernama