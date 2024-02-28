KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 ― The second day of the Dewan Rakyat sitting will focus on the government's plans to attract medical graduates to continue serving in the public healthcare sector following the abolition of the pension scheme due to the implementation of the new Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA), expected to begin next year.

The question will be posed by Datuk Alias Razak (PN-Kuala Nerus) to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad during an oral question and answer session.

Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (PN-Kuala Kangsar), meanwhile, will ask the Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, to state how the government had set a target of 10,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging stations to be established by 2025, and whether it can be achieved given the low adoption of EVs.

Iskandar Dzulkarnain will also inquire about the incentives provided to attract more middle-income (M40) individuals to own EVs.

Jamaludin Yahya (PN-Pasir Salak) will query about the number of second-generation Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) homes that have been completed, the eligibility criteria for owning these homes, and an explanation regarding several delayed projects.

After the oral question and answer session, the meeting will continue with the debate on the Motion of Thanks for the Royal Address.

According to the schedule on the official Parliament website, the current Dewan Rakyat sitting will last for 19 days, with the debate on the Royal Address by Members of Parliament from February 27 to March 7, followed by responses from the relevant ministries for four days beginning March 11.

The tabling and debates on Bills and other government matters would be held from March 18 to 27. ― Bernama