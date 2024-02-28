PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — The prosecution has succeeded in its appeal over the discharge by the High Court of former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in relation to four charges of abuse of power.

A three-member Court of Appeal (CoA) panel led by Judge Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail said the decision was unanimous. She was joined by Judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk SM Komathy Suppiah.

They ordered for the reinstatement of the four charges and set March 4 for case mention at the Sessions Court.

Meanwhile, Muhyiddin’s lead counsel for Datuk Hisyam Teh Poh Teik when met by reporters said his team are considering appealing the decision.

“We are seriously considering appealing, but we will wait until March 4 for the case mention,” said Hisyam.

MORE TO COME