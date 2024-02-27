KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — A total of 17 main roads around the capital city will be closed for the 2024 OCBC Cycle Kuala Lumpur (KL) cycling event on Sunday (March 3).

Among the roads involved are Jalan Raja Laut; Jalan Leboh Ampang; Jalan Mushi Abdullah; Jalan Dang Wangi; Jalan Sultan Ismail; Jalan Tun Perak; Jalan P Ramlee; Jalan Kuching; Lebuhraya Sultan Iskandar; Jalan Parlimen; Jalan Sultan Salahuddin; Jalan Kinabalu; Jalan Raja Chulan; Jalan Ampang and Jalan Perak.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) deputy chief Supt Suffian Abdullah said preparations were in place to ensure the closure of the main roads in the heart of the city will be carried out smoothly.

“Just like last year, PDRM (Polis Diraja Malaysia) will assist in the management of traffic flow. The road closure will start from 6.30am to 9am and done in stages,” he said when informing the traffic flow plan for the event, here today.

Meanwhile, OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Berhad, Julius Evanson said the 8th edition of the OCBC Cycle KL 2024 challenge would be further boosted up by the participation of 2,700 participants who will start their cycling experience from Dataran Merdeka.

He said two categories would be contested during the event, namely 42km for adults and 21km for those who are 18 and above.

“From the 2,700 participants, 800 to 900 have registered for the 42km event since it is the most popular of the challenge,” he said. — Bernama

