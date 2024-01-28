KUANTAN, Jan 28 — Kuantan police announced several road closures and temporary diversions in conjunction with the return of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to Pahang.

Kuantan District police chief ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said the closure starts in stages at 12.30pm today and tomorrow for the rehearsal, while the closure on Tuesday starts at 11.15am.

It involves the route that will be used for the royal procession starting from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base to Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah at Jalan Teluk Sisek here.

The road closure starts from the Jalan Panching traffic lights on Jalan Gambang-Kuantan and includes the Kuantan Bypass to Taman Tas, the road to Sungai Isap, and the traffic lights intersection at Universiti Islam Pahang Sultan Ahmad Shah and Permatang Badak.

Advertisement

Also involved is the route from Sungai Isap to Kompleks Teruntum including Jalan Pintasan Bukit Setongkol and the traffic light intersection at Jalan Tanah Putih/Wong Ah Jang, Espalanade and Jalan Mahkota/Penjara.

The other roads affected along the route from Kompleks Teruntum to Dewan Jubli Perak Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah are towards Jalan Merdeka, the Teluk Cempedak/Jalan Tengku Muhammad intersection and the traffic light intersection at Teluk Sisek/Tanjung Lumpur and Kubang Buaya as well as the junction to Taman Gelora, Jalan Padang Golf and Jalan Gambut/Jalan Mahkota. — Bernama