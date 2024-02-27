KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul today instructed MPs not to bring their political arguments into the Dewan Rakyat, and to keep discussions in the federal legislature to the topics at hand.

Highlighting their recent pledge to uphold Rukun Negara, he urged the MPs to lead by example in adhering to its five principles.

“I also want to inform my deputies to ensure that the problems of MPs that happen outside the Parliament — whether it is a war between parties or anything in social media — need to be resolved outside. Do not drag these into the Dewan Rakyat.

“Any MPs using this platform for the purpose of charging friends, we will ensure that we will take appropriate action,” he said when opening today’s sitting.

Advertisement

Johari told the lawmakers to set a good example when present in the Dewan Rakyat, reminding them that proceedings here were broadcast live.

He also directed them to observe the standing orders that prohibit discussions regarding the Yang diPertuan Agong and the Malay Rulers, as well as language that could be seditious and provocative.

“We are being watched by the rakyat across various platforms. Show maturity during debates and be on your best behaviour,” he added.

Advertisement

During this royal address yesterday, Yang diPertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim described the previous behaviour of some lawmakers as shameful, before indicating his approval for the Speaker as well as the President of the Dewan Negara to be strict in enforcing the rules governing both Houses.