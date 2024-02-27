KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Police have opened an investigation paper on the Turun Parlimen #Reformasi100Peratus gathering that was held near the entrance to the Parliament building today.

Dang Wangi police chief ACP Noor Dellhan Yahaya said they will soon summon the organisers of the gathering to have their statements recorded as they failed to give the police at least five days’ notice on the rally.

“The case will be investigated under Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012,” he said briefly when contacted by Bernama.

Section 9(1) of the Peaceful Assembly Act requires organisers to notify the authorities at least five days before the assembly and provide relevant documents.

Earlier, around 60 participants had gathered at Plaza Tugu Negara (National Monument) and marched about 900 metres to the Parliament building.

It demands, among other things, the implementation of the 100 per cent reform agenda and a moratorium on the issuing of a discharge not amounting to an acquittal (DNAA) for high-profile corruption cases.

Checks by Bernama at the location found that participants in the rally organised by the Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections (Bersih) had gathered at the venue from 7.30am.

Several MPs including Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (Ledang), William Leong Jee Keen (Selayang), Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari (Sungai Petani), and Hassan Abdul Karim (Pasir Gudang), were presented with the list of demands by the organisers outside the Parliament building. — Bernama