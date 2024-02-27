KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Palestine Solidarity Secretariat (SSP), which organised the five-day picket in front of the United States Embassy here in December, has announced a rally in the capital city this Saturday.

It said the rally called “Himpunan Solidariti Demi Palestin” (Malay for “Palestine Solidarity Gathering”) will start at 2pm with a march from the Lembaga Tabung Haji headquarters to Padang Merbok, passing by the United States Embassy along the way.

“We want Malaysians to come as many as possible. We didn’t set any targets or numbers but we want to see as many Malaysians to come,” its spokesman, activist Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua, told the press here.

“We have witnessed massive rallies held in the other countries. Their people had expressed full solidarity towards Palestine despite their leaders supporting Zionists.”

Chua said the organisers have invited all political parties from both political divides to join in.

He also confirmed the participation of Parti Amanah Negara President Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu and his Parti Pejuang Tanahair counterpart Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir.

“This Palestinian issue is universal in the time of all political groups regardless of understanding can be shared.

“We hope that this Saturday we can reflect the unity and unity of Malaysian to express a firm and united voice in support of the Palestinian cause,” he said.

SSP’s Kepung Demi Palestin picket in December had listed four demands: The end to the arbitrary killings of Palestinians; an immediate, permanent and unconditional truce; addressing the immediate needs of civilians in Gaza for both aid and protection; and the recognition of the right of the Palestinian people to a sovereign state.

The political parties which supported the picket then included the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM), Parti Pejuang Tanahair, and the youth wings of Pakatan Harapan (PH) components PKR, DAP and Parti Amanah Negara, and the corresponding wings of Perikatan Nasional (PN) components PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

Chua’s announcement came following electoral watchdog Bersih’s rally this morning, where around 100 supporters marched from Plaza Tugu Negara to Parliament to signify the public’s growing impatience with the pace of reforms in the country.

The Kuala Lumpur police have been adamant in their opposition against the rally, citing the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.