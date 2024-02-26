PUTRAJAYA, Feb 26 — Tourism Malaysia expects an increase in tourist arrivals from Indonesia this year, particularly due to the Visit 2024 campaign happening in Melaka, Kelantan, Perak and Perlis.

Last year, Malaysia welcomed over 3.1 million Indonesian tourists, highlighting the vibrant cultural exchange and friendship shared between the two nations.

“This campaign sets the stage for the forthcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026, which aims to attract 35.6 million foreign tourists, targeting a revenue of RM147.1 billion,” Tourism Malaysia said in a statement today.

The tourism board stressed that Indonesia is still an important market for Malaysia, adding that daily flights from Jakarta by Garuda Indonesia offer hope for recovering from the pandemic and improving the relationship between the two countries.

Advertisement

In addition, the tourism board recently organised a familiarisation trip for travel trade partners and media from Indonesia, to promote Malaysia as the top tourist destination in the region, in partnership with Malaysia Convention and Exhibition Bureau (MyCEB) and Garuda Indonesia.

Seven travel agents and a media representative from Jakarta visited Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya on a four-day, three-night journey from February 4 to 7.

The itinerary involved visiting prominent Meeting, Incentive, Convention, and Exhibition (MICE) venues like the World Trade Centre and Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, as well as hotels including Le Meridien Putrajaya, InterContinental, Four Points and Renaissance. A city tour was also in the schedule.

Advertisement

In Putrajaya, the participants explored Souq Putrajaya, enjoyed a scenic sunset cruise and various engaging activities to enhance their experience.

Additionally, the itinerary included a shopping spree at Exchange 106 @ TRX and Mitsui Sepang KLIA, as well as a half-day inspection tour to Splashmania and Sunway Lagoon Theme Park to experience the latest attractions.

The trip aims to encourage Indonesian travel agents, particularly those focusing on the MICE segment, to actively promote tour packages to Malaysia.

It highlights Indonesia’s importance to Malaysia’s tourism industry, noting significant growth in arrivals in 2023 and strong connectivity with 628 direct flights per week from Indonesia to Malaysia. — Bernama