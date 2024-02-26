KUALA LUMPUR, 26 Feb — A restaurant worker from Myanmar was charged in the Magistrates’ Court here today with the murder of a compatriot over a debt.

Hasang, 24, (only one name in the charge sheet) nodded in understanding after the charge against him was read out by a Myanmar interpreter before Magistrate Aina Azahra Arifin.

No plea was recorded from the accused as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The court fixed May 28 for case mention.

He was charged with killing his countryman Kyaw Kyaw at a basketball court at a playground in a residential area in Bandar Manjalara, Kepong, between midnight and 4am on February 13 under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for the death penalty or a minimum 30-year and maximum 40-year jail term, or if not sentenced to death, shall be liable to whipping not less than 12 strokes, if convicted.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham while the accused was not represented by a lawyer. — Bernama

