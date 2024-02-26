BARCELONA, Feb 26 — Malaysia now ranks number one globally for 5G Consistency Score at 97.29 per cent according to Ookla, a global leader in network intelligence and connectivity insights.

Announcing this achievement at the opening of the Malaysian Pavilion at the Mobile World Congress Barcelona 2024 (MWC2024), Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil, said this was a moment of triumph that reaffirmed Malaysia’s position as a leading player in the global digital landscape.

“This does not only prove Malaysia’s commitment to technological advancement, but also a reflection of the concerted efforts made by our telecommunications industry, regulatory bodies, and government agencies to build a robust and reliable 5G infrastructure,” he said.

He said this in his keynote address when officiating the Malaysian Pavilion here today, which was also attended by Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din.

Advertisement

Consistency score is a Ookla specific methodology of measuring of speeds where it has to satisfy both criteria — download and upload — 25Mbps and 3Mbps respectively.

Being ranked number one in 5G Consistency Score was not just about boasting rights said Fahmi, but it was about unlocking the full potential of this game-changing technology to drive economic growth, enhance social welfare, and foster a more inclusive society.

“With a robust 5G infrastructure in place, we are poised to accelerate innovation across various sectors, from healthcare and education to manufacturing and agriculture, unlocking new opportunities and empowering businesses, entrepreneurs, and individuals alike,” he said.

Advertisement

He also noted the significance of this achievement could not be overstated, where in today’s hyper-connected world, seamless connectivity is the lifeblood of innovation and progress, making a reliable 5G network indispensable.

“It serves as the backbone for transformative technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), and Virtual Reality (VR), paving the way for groundbreaking applications and services that will redefine the way we live, work, and interact,” said the minister.

Sharing recent developments where a communications service provider in Malaysia had showcased the first 5G-Advanced technology trial in Malaysia and South-east Asia, he also expressed his hope to see more industry players pioneering innovative technologies that will help Malaysian enterprises move up the value chain through next-generation commercial and industrial solutions.

“This will position Malaysia as a front-runner in telecommunications globally,” he said.

On the Malaysian Pavilion themed “Accelerating a Connected Tomorrow,” Fahmi said it encapsulates the Malaysian government’s vision for the future of communication technology.

“Accelerating” signifies our commitment to driving progress and innovation at an unprecedented pace, ensuring that Malaysia remains at the forefront of technological advancement.

“Connected Tomorrow” — our vision of a future where connectivity is seamless, ubiquitous, and inclusive, where technology serves as a catalyst for social and economic development,” he said.

He had also shared that as of the end of 2023, 8.4 million premises in Malaysia have been provided with access to fibre optics, with the average mobile broadband speed reaching an impressive 178.1 Mbps, while the internet coverage in populated areas has reached an outstanding 97.07 premises.

“However, our work is far from over. As we look to the future, we must remain committed to completing the remaining three per cent coverage in populated areas, ensuring that every Malaysian has access to reliable and high-speed internet connectivity,” he said.

Fahmi also expressed his hope that Malaysian exhibitors could seize the opportunity throughout the four-day MWC2024 to foster collaboration with global partners, to promote Malaysia as a hub of innovation and opportunity, and to showcase the country’s unwavering commitment to enhancing connectivity. — Bernama