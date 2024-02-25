KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 25 — The Central Zone Madani Rakyat Programme held at the Kuala Selangor Sports Complex here successfully achieved its goal of popularising every government policy, initiative, and service among the rural community.

According to the organising secretariat, the programme, which concluded today, recorded a total of 127,000 visitors over the three days it took place, surpassing the initial target of 100,000.

The presence of so many people from the outskirts and rural areas at the Madani Rakyat Programme is a manifestation that there is no gap in the delivery of government services, transcending the geographical diversity of the population in the country.

The programme, which is a continuation of the Madani Government One-Year Anniversary Programme, brought together more than 163 federal, state and related agencies to become a one-stop centre for providing services to the people.

The highlights of the three-day programme were the Mega Madani Sale and Agro Madani, where visitors seized the opportunity to purchase necessities such as rice, eggs, and chicken at lower prices.

The provision of shuttle services at each public parking area, facilitated and further boosted the public’s attendance.

Various events and services such as discounts on traffic summonses by the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the exchange of old helmets by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) also attracted many people.

In addition to stalls offering goods at affordable prices, the booths of various ministries and agencies were also thronged by many, and the ministry staff present tirelessly provided information on the government’s initiatives to the visitors.

Furthermore, the career carnival, which offered over 2,000 job opportunities, also helped create job opportunities for rural youths and reduced the unemployment rate.

During his speech at the closing ceremony of the programme, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his confidence that such programmes could further strengthen the framework of the Madani Malaysia concept.

The implementation of the programme, successful due to the efforts of civil servants at all levels, also received praise and gratitude from the Prime Minister, who described it as a commendable achievement.

The Madani Rakyat Programme will continue to the Northern Zone next, with Penang set to host it from April 27th to 29th, followed by the Eastern Zone in Pahang (June 28th to 30th), the Southern Zone in Johor (July 25th to 27th), Sarawak (Sept 27th to 29th), and concluding in Sabah from Oct 18th to 20th. — Bernama