NEW DELHI, Feb. 25 — A Malaysian woman died on an Emirates flight from Dubai to Kuala Lumpur.

The flight made an emergency landing at Chennai in India on Saturday morning due to the medical urgency.

The 57-year-old passenger "suffered severe chest pain and became unconscious" during the flight, an Indian news website reported.

Her body will be repatriated to Malaysia after an autopsy in Chennai.

Advertisement

The woman was returning after performing umrah. — Bernama