KUALA SELANGOR, Feb 25 — The civil service remuneration scheme review will be expedited before it is finalised, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

It was time to speed up the process for the benefit of civil servants, he said as he praised their good performance, citing the success of the recent Central Zone Madani Rakyat programme that involved the joint cooperation of staff from various ministries and local authorities.

“This convinces me that if we have proper channels and good reminders, our (the civil service’s) work spirit will rise.

“The duties carried out by the civil service is vital...and if this is how (well) they perform, at the highest level to the lowest, there is no reason why we cannot review the remuneration scheme this year,” he said at the close of the Central Zone MADANI Rakyat programme at the Kuala Lumpur Sports Complex here today.

He added that the Public Service Department and Chief Secretary to the Government of Malaysia Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali would jointly conduct the review and it would be presented to the Cabinet.

He also provided assurances that the government was looking for a solution even though the country was currently facing financial constraints and economic issues as the scheme has remained unchanged for over a decade.

Anwar had previously been reported to have said that the review would be announced in the fourth quarter this year at the latest. — Bernama

